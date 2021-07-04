Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Live Streaming Reddit Alternatives - Fourth Of July TV Channels, and Schedule

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Live Streaming: Check out all channels to watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2021 Live Stream online from any Country. “The 2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest” will premiere on ESPN at 12 p.m. It will be followed by the 2021 Cornhole semifinals.

Watch “The 2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest” Live Stream Online Officially.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Live Stream Channels



You can use the channel finder on your provider’s website to locate it: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.

How to watch ‘The 2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest’ online on-demand

If you’re concerned you might miss “The 2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest,” or want to binge watch other ESPN-related content online as it becomes available, check out the following streaming platforms:

Fubo TV (free trial)

ESPN+

Vidgo Live Streaming TV ($10 for first month)Sling TV ($10 for first month)

How to watch the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest online

While the show will broadcast live on ESPN, free online options are available for cord cutters too. FuboTV has a one-week free trial for new subscribers. Hulu + Live TV also offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers (see site for regional restrictions). Both services run $64.99 after the trial period ends if you don’t cancel in time. Subscribe to the ESPN+ App to watch the entire contest live. Service is $5.99/month or $59.99 for the year. Sling TV’s orange package includes ESPN. While Sling does not offer a free trial, the first month is only $10 and the service includes more than 30 stations (including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3) and is only $35/month after the first month.

ESPN and ESPN3

You can find which channel ABC is on by using the channel finders here: Cox, WoW, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.

Hulu

Yes, but not with a traditional Hulu subscription. If you have a valid subscription to Hulu + Live TV ($64.99/month), you can stream today’s hot dog eating contest event live via the service’s ESPN live stream. Hulu offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

Time

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will air from 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The network is also offering a “Joey Chestnut Cam” version of the event at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 3 and Watch ESPN. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Women’s Competition airs at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN 3, Watch ESPN, and the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch this year’s event live, ESPNews will air replays at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET, while ESPN 2 will rebroadcast the contest at 4:00 p.m. ET. Encore presentations will also air Monday, July 5 at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on ESPNews.

When Is Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2021?

As is traditional, the contest takes place on July 4. The women’s event begins on Sunday at midday ET and the men will get stuck into the dogs shortly afterward.

Where Is Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2021?

After the contest was forced to take place in a private location compliant with COVID-19 safety measures last year, the 2021 event will return to its traditional home of Coney Island. The competition will be held at Maimonides Park, with spectators again allowed to attend.

How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on TV

The event will be on ESPN, which has broadcast the contest since 2003. Coverage of the women’s championship kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN3, followed by the men’s championship at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ESPN commentator Mike Golic Jr. will be on play-by-play commentary duties, with Jason Fitz and Richard Shea of Major League Eating providing analysis.

How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Online

A live-stream of the event will be available on ESPN+ and via streaming services such as fuboTV and SlingTV, which carry ESPN.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Defending champion Joey Chestnut is overwhelmingly expected to defend his title.

According to odds compiled by Bovada, Chestnut is a 1-50 favorite to win for the sixth consecutive year, while the rest of the field is at 13-2.

The over/under bar on the number of hot dogs eaten by the winner of the men’s contest is set at 73.5. For those looking for prop bets, Chestnut is 1-2 to eat more than 9.5 hot dogs in the first minute.

Check more updates about Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest here.

Hot dog devouring juggernaut Joey Chestnut, the world record holder with 75 hot dogs and buns consumed, will be aiming for his 14th Mustard Belt title in 15 years at Maimonides Park. The women’s championship will begin at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN3 before the men’s competition airs live at noon on ESPN. This year’s one hour telecast marks the 18th consecutive year ESPN has televised the event.

For the second year in a row, ESPN commentator Mike Golic Jr. will do play-by-play of the eating competition, while longtime MLE chairman George Shea is set to again host the stage show for the historic contest.

Seven-time women’s champion Miki Sudo, who set the world record last year with 48½ dogs, will join Golic and Shea in the booth for the women’s competition. She’s not competing this year because she’s pregnant. Her competitive eating partner, Nick Wehry, will be squaring off in the men’s competition.

Time: noon ET

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds: Chestnut has -5000 odds and a 98% chance of winning.

Rules/Records: Ten minutes to eat as many Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns as you can. Chestnut ate an astounding 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes to set the men’s record in 2020 – beating his own 2018 record of 74. Sudo eclipsed Sonya Thomas’ hold on the women’s record last year, eating 48½ dogs to beat Thomas’ 45 in 2012.