Semifinals set at Euro 2020

There are four teams left at Euro 2020. On Friday, Spain defeated Switzerland 3-1 on penalty kicks after playing 120 minutes of action tied at one goal apiece, and Italy beat Belgium 2-1. Then on Saturday, England blanked Ukraine 4-0, and Denmark beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

In Spain’s win over Switzerland from Saint Petersburg, Russia, the story of the game was three missed penalties by Swiss players in the penalty shootout when the game was tied at one goal apiece. Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon made saves off of Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar, while Ruben Vargas kicked the soccer ball over the crossbar. Things did not look good for Spain when Sergio Busquets and Rodri missed their penalty attempts, but it was the Spanish goalkeeper Simon, who stole the show.

In Italy’s win over Belgium in Munich, the Italians got two first-half goals from Nicolo Barella in the 31st minute and Lorenzo Insigne in the 44th minute. Belgium responded with a late first-half goal from Romelu Lukaku in the 47th minute, but it was too little, too late.

In England’s win over the Ukraine in Rome, the English star was Harry Kane. The striker from Tottenham Hotspur scored twice. The first goal came in the fourth minute, and the second goal came in the 50th minute. The other English goal scorers were center-back Harry McGuire in the 46th minute, and midfielder Jordan Henderson in the 63rd minute. England has not conceded a goal so far in the tournament. They have five consecutive clean sheets and have outscored their opponents 8-0.

Meanwhile, Denmark beat the Czech Republic on goals by defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney of Borussia Dortmund and forward Kasper Dolberg of Nice. It is truly quite remarkable that Denmark is in the semifinals after losing Christian Eriksen in the first half of the tournament. The semifinals will have Denmark versus England, and Italy versus Spain.