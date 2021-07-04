Top Ten Earning Lightweights in mixed martial arts, including the UFC and Bellator. Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

By July 4, 2021 12:15 am

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Conor McGregor  $     5,000,000  $     5,000,000  $                 –
2 Dustin Poirier  $     1,000,000  $     1,000,000
3 Justin Gaethje*  $       400,000  $        400,000  $                 –
4 Charles Oliveira*  $       350,000  $        350,000  $                 –
4 Michael Chandler*  $       350,000  $        350,000  $                 –
6 Tony Ferguson*  $       300,000  $        150,000  $        150,000
7 Jim Miller*  $       222,000  $        111,000  $        111,000
8 Dan Hooker*  $       220,000  $        110,000  $        110,000
9 Beneil Dariush*  $       200,000  $        100,000  $        100,000
9 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $       200,000  $        200,000  $                 –

Other weight classes:

