Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

By July 4, 2021 12:45 am

By |

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) after her win against Katlyn Chookagian (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

 

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 Total    Show   Win Bonus 
1 Amanda Nunes*  $   450,000  $   350,000  $    100,000
2 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   260,000  $   130,000  $    130,000
3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator)  $   250,000  $   250,000  $            –
4 Holly Holm*  $   220,000  $   160,000  $      60,000
4 Zhang Weili*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
6 Carla Esparza*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
6 Katlyn Chookagian*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
6 Lauren Murphy  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
9 Michelle Waterson*  $   130,000  $     65,000  $      65,000
10 Raquel Pennington  $   126,000  $     63,000  $      63,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

