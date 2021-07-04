Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Amanda Nunes* $ 450,000 $ 350,000 $ 100,000 2 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator) $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 4 Holly Holm* $ 220,000 $ 160,000 $ 60,000 4 Zhang Weili* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 6 Carla Esparza* $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 6 Katlyn Chookagian* $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 6 Lauren Murphy $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 9 Michelle Waterson* $ 130,000 $ 65,000 $ 65,000 10 Raquel Pennington $ 126,000 $ 63,000 $ 63,000

