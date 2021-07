The Yankees are the most disappointing team in baseball, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be in the postseason this year.

It really is hard to imagine, given that they have the fifth-largest payroll in baseball, $145 million, but the results simply aren’t there.

They’re 41-41, and are looking more like the subpar teams of the ’70s than the ones we’re used to seeing dominate on the diamond.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]