Carlos Condit Scouting Report

July 5, 2021

Vitals

6’2″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
April 26, 1984

Record

32-13 (UFC: 9-9)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Gaidojutsu

 

Championships Held

WEC Welterweight Champion: 2007-2008 (three successful title defenses)
UFC Interim Welterweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– very experienced
– long reach
– very well coached
– finishes fights
– knockout power
– great submission artist
– great cardio
– great at passing guard
– solid striking defense
– terrific chin – never been knocked out
– versatile striker
– great at scrambling
– very aggressive fighter – pushes pace
– kicks with power & versatility
– likes to throw unorthodox strikes (spinning back fists, kicks from strange angles, etc.)
– fights out of a great fight camp
– looked great his last fight

 

Weaknesses

– has been susceptible to submissions
– not a very accurate striker
– poor takedown defense
– not an exceptional wrestler
– poor striking defense
– lots of wear & tear
– has lost his desire to fight at times

 

Synopsis

Hard to come up with too many holes in The Natural Born Killer’s game – Carlos Condit is a solid fighter in pretty much all aspects of the game. Or was.

 

 

