The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Renato Valente +205 over Chibwikem Onyenegecha
Notable New Champions:
- Interim LFA Flyweight Champion: Charles Johnson
- Titan Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: Bruno Assis
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion: Yohan Lainesse
- IBF European Cruiserweight Champion: Jack Massey
- NABO/WBO Latino Lightweight Champion: Jesus Eduardo Saracho
Going Forward:
- MMA Retirements: It’s really a shock that Terry Funk never fought in the Octagon, because it seems a generation of mixed martial arts have taken after Funk’s propensity for retirements and returns. Another week, another return, this week, it’s former UFC middleweight challenger Nate Marquardt! Marquardt hasn’t fought since November 2017 announced at Titan Fighting Championship 70 that he’ll be making his return in August.
- The Colbert Report: In a bout that could have easily derailed Chris Colbert’s momentum, Tugstsogt Nyambayar was a late-notice replacement for an aging and worn-down Yuriorkis Gamboa, and it was the kind of wild card opponent that can fluster and frustrate an undefeated reigning (interim) champion, but Colbert stuck to his guns, controlled the fight, and walked away with the win in the biggest win of his career.
- McGregor-Poirier III is Upon Us: Get ready for blustery nonsense this week, as this could be Conor’s last gasp at being a legitimate championship-level competitor in the UFC. Aw, who am I kidding? Dana would let him fight for the heavyweight title if he wanted to.