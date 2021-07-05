Top Ten Earning Welterweights in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

July 5, 2021

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock puts the BMF belt on Jorge Masvidal (red gloves) after Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

 

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Kamaru Usman*  $        600,000  $          600,000  $              –
2 Jorge Masvidal*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
3 Donald Cerrone*  $        400,000  $          200,000  $     200,000
4 Gilbert Burns*  $        350,000  $          350,000  $              –
4 Tyron Woodley*  $        350,000  $          200,000  $     150,000
6 Colby Covington*  $        300,000  $          150,000  $     150,000
6 Robbie Lawler*  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
8 Stephen Thompson*  $        260,000  $          130,000  $     130,000
9 Nate Diaz  $        250,000  $          250,000  $              –
10 Carlos Condit*  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000

