UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 5/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|967
|2
|2
|4
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|817.5
|3
|3
|5
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|750.5
|4
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|743
|5
|7
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|737
|6
|6
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|716
|7
|8
|6
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|700
|8
|9
|8
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|654
|9
|4
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|600
|10
|10
|10
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|595
|11
|11
|3W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|581
|12
|12
|14
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|576
|13
|13
|15
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|14
|14
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|552
|15
|60
|12
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|483.5
|16
|16
|6
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|473.5
|17
|17
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|451
|18
|15
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|440
|19
|18
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|438
|20
|19
|4W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|437.5
|21
|20
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|398
|22
|21
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|23
|22
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|389
|24
|23
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|377
|25
|24
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|367
|26
|25
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|362
|27
|27
|13
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|356.5
|28
|29
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|353
|29
|28
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|349
|30
|45
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|344
|31
|30
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|337
|32
|31
|11
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|330
|33
|32
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|328
|34
|33
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|321.5
|35
|34
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|313.5
|36
|50
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|302.5
|37
|15
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|299.5
|38
|37
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|299
|39
|NR
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|295
|40
|39
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|293
|41
|26
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|282
|42
|40
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|279
|43
|35
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|276
|44
|69
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|275.5
|45
|41
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|274
|46
|42
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|273
|47
|43
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|270
|48
|44
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|269
|48
|170
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|269
|50
|46
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|258
|51
|48
|9W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|250
|52
|90
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|248.5
|53
|47
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|243
|54
|49
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|55
|51
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|239.5
|56
|52
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|238
|57
|53
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|236
|58
|55
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|234
|59
|56
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|232.5
|60
|57
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|60
|57
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|230
|60
|57
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|230
|63
|61
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|225.5
|64
|62
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|224.5
|65
|63
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|222
|66
|64
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|220.5
|67
|151
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|218
|67
|101
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|218
|69
|65
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|217
|70
|66
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|215
|71
|67
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|213
|72
|70
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|210
|73
|71
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|207
|74
|72
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|205
|75
|54
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|201
|76
|74
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|77
|120
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|194
|78
|78
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|193
|79
|79
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|79
|79
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|81
|82
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|81
|82
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|190
|83
|84
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|188.5
|84
|85
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|184
|85
|86
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|183
|86
|87
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|182
|87
|88
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|181
|88
|77
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|179.5
|89
|91
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|177.5
|90
|76
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|177
|90
|92
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|177
|90
|92
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|177
|93
|94
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|176.5
|94
|95
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|176
|95
|96
|Ricky Simon
|Featherweight
|174.5
|96
|NR
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Flyweight
|174
|97
|97
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|172
|98
|99
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|170
|98
|99
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|170
|100
|103
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|167
|101
|68
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|165.5
|102
|104
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|103
|105
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|162
|104
|106
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|160.5
|105
|107
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|160
|106
|108
|Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|159.5
|107
|109
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|108
|NR
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|158
|109
|110
|12W
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|156.5
|110
|74
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Welterweight
|156
|111
|111
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|112
|112
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|154.5
|113
|113
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|154
|114
|114
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|151
|115
|115
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|150
|116
|116
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|149.5
|117
|165
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|149
|118
|102
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|148.5
|119
|118
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|148
|119
|118
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|148
|121
|120
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|147
|122
|122
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|146
|123
|81
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|144.5
|124
|101
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|144
|125
|73
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|143.5
|126
|123
|Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|143
|127
|124
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|142.5
|128
|126
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|140
|129
|127
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|130
|128
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|138
|131
|129
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|137
|132
|130
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|133
|131
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|135
|134
|134
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|134
|134
|134
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|134
|136
|137
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|133.5
|137
|296
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|137
|139
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|133
|139
|117
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|131
|140
|141
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|130
|141
|144
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|129.5
|142
|145
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|129
|142
|148
|13W
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|129
|142
|134
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|129
|145
|269
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|128.5
|146
|146
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|128
|147
|137
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|126
|148
|147
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|124.5
|149
|149
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|122
|149
|97
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|122
|149
|149
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|122
|152
|151
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|152
|151
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|120
|154
|154
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|119
|155
|155
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|117.5
|155
|155
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|157
|157
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|117
|157
|141
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|117
|157
|157
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|117
|157
|215
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|117
|161
|311
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|116
|161
|159
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|116
|161
|159
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|116
|164
|161
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|115
|165
|162
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|166
|163
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|114
|167
|164
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|113
|168
|165
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|112
|168
|NR
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|112
|168
|165
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|112
|168
|165
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|112
|172
|170
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|110
|172
|170
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|110
|172
|170
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|110
|175
|448
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|109
|176
|131
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|108.5
|176
|175
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|108.5
|178
|176
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|108
|179
|178
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|107
|180
|179
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|106.5
|181
|180
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|106
|181
|180
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|106
|183
|183
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|105.5
|184
|184
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|184
|184
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|104
|186
|187
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|103
|187
|188
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|102
|188
|190
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|101
|189
|191
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|100.5
|190
|192
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|100
|190
|192
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|100
|190
|301
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|100
|193
|NR
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|99
|194
|140
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|195
|195
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|98
|195
|195
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|98
|195
|174
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|195
|195
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|98
|199
|141
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|97
|200
|125
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|96
|200
|198
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|96
|200
|198
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|96
|200
|198
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|96
|200
|198
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|96
|200
|186
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|96
|206
|202
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|206
|202
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|95.5
|208
|321
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|95
|208
|204
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|210
|205
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|94
|210
|205
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|94
|210
|205
|15W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|94
|213
|180
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|93
|214
|210
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|92
|215
|211
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|91
|215
|211
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|91
|217
|213
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|90
|218
|214
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|89.5
|219
|216
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|219
|216
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|219
|133
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|222
|218
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|88
|222
|218
|Matt Schnell
|Bantamweight
|88
|224
|220
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|87
|224
|220
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|87
|224
|220
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|87
|227
|223
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|86.5
|228
|NR
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|86
|228
|224
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|86
|228
|224
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|86
|231
|226
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|85
|231
|226
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|85
|233
|228
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|84
|233
|448
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|84
|233
|176
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|84
|236
|230
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|82.5
|237
|231
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|82
|237
|231
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|82
|239
|235
|Damon Jackson
|Bantamweight
|81
|239
|235
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|81
|239
|235
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|239
|235
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|81
|243
|89
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|80
|243
|NR
|Jeremiah Wells
|Welterweight
|80
|243
|239
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|246
|241
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|79
|246
|241
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|79
|248
|243
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|248
|243
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|248
|243
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|78
|251
|250
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|252
|246
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|252
|246
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|76.5
|252
|246
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|255
|250
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|256
|252
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|75
|256
|194
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|258
|253
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|74
|258
|253
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|74
|258
|253
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|74
|261
|256
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|72
|261
|256
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|72
|263
|258
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|71
|264
|259
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|264
|259
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|264
|259
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|70
|264
|259
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|268
|264
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|69.5
|269
|265
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|69
|269
|265
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|269
|231
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|69
|269
|265
|14W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|273
|269
|Impa Kasanganay
|Welterweight
|68
|273
|269
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|273
|269
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|68
|273
|269
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|68
|273
|269
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|68
|273
|269
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|68
|279
|276
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|67
|279
|229
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|67
|281
|278
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|66
|281
|278
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|283
|231
|Darren Stewart
|Light Heavyweight
|65.5
|284
|280
|Bruno Gustavo da Silva
|Flyweight
|65
|284
|NR
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|65
|284
|276
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|65
|287
|282
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|64
|287
|328
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|64
|289
|280
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|63
|290
|283
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|62
|290
|283
|Jeremy Stephens
|Lightweight
|62
|290
|283
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|293
|288
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61.5
|294
|289
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|61
|294
|340
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|61
|294
|249
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|61
|297
|259
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|60.5
|297
|392
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|60.5
|299
|NR
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|299
|291
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|60
|299
|283
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|60
|299
|353
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|60
|299
|291
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|60
|299
|291
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|60
|305
|295
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|306
|296
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|59
|307
|298
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|58
|307
|410
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|309
|299
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|57.5
|310
|300
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|57
|311
|301
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|56
|311
|301
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|56
|313
|304
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|55.5
|314
|305
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|314
|305
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|55
|314
|NR
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|55
|314
|NR
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|55
|314
|305
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|55
|314
|305
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|55
|320
|311
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|54
|320
|311
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|320
|311
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|54
|320
|311
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|54
|320
|311
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|54
|320
|311
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|54
|326
|283
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|327
|319
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|328
|321
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|50
|328
|321
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|50
|328
|328
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|50
|328
|321
|Lando Vannata
|Featherweight
|50
|328
|321
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|50
|333
|239
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|333
|327
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|335
|328
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|49
|335
|328
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|335
|328
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|49
|335
|305
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|49
|335
|328
|Nathan Maness
|Bantamweight
|49
|340
|335
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|48
|341
|336
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|341
|336
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|47
|343
|338
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|343
|338
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|345
|340
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|345
|340
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|46
|347
|343
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|45
|347
|343
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|45
|347
|343
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|45
|347
|321
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|45
|347
|343
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|45
|347
|343
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|45
|347
|343
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|45
|347
|343
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|45
|355
|351
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|44.5
|356
|328
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|44
|357
|353
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|43.5
|357
|353
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|359
|355
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|42
|359
|355
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|42
|359
|402
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|42
|362
|357
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|41
|362
|357
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|41
|364
|359
|Carlston Harris
|Welterweight
|40
|364
|359
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|40
|364
|359
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|364
|NR
|Terrance McKinney
|Lightweight
|40
|368
|305
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|368
|NR
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|38.5
|370
|188
|Alan Patrick
|Welterweight
|38
|370
|363
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|38
|370
|363
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|370
|363
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|38
|370
|363
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|38
|375
|369
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|37.5
|376
|370
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|37
|376
|370
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|37
|376
|370
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|37
|376
|352
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|37
|380
|373
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|36
|380
|373
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|36
|380
|373
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|380
|373
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|36
|380
|373
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|385
|379
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|386
|381
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|386
|381
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|388
|384
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|32
|388
|384
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|32
|390
|400
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|31
|391
|386
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|391
|498
|Kamuela Kirk
|Featherweight
|30
|393
|387
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|29
|393
|387
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|29
|393
|343
|Laureano Staropoli
|Middleweight
|29
|393
|387
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|393
|448
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|393
|387
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|29
|399
|391
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|28.5
|400
|392
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|28
|400
|392
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|400
|NR
|Mark O. Madsen
|Lightweight
|28
|400
|392
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|28
|400
|392
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|28
|400
|392
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|28
|400
|482
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|28
|407
|398
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|27
|407
|422
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|27
|407
|398
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|410
|401
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|25.5
|411
|402
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|411
|402
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|25
|413
|406
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|414
|392
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|23
|414
|437
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|416
|407
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|417
|408
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20.5
|417
|408
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|419
|NR
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|Middleweight
|20
|419
|410
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|419
|410
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|20
|419
|410
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|20
|419
|410
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|419
|410
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|419
|410
|Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|20
|419
|410
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|419
|410
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|20
|419
|410
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|20
|429
|448
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|19
|429
|422
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|19
|429
|422
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|429
|422
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19
|433
|427
|Felipe Colares
|Featherweight
|18
|433
|427
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|18
|433
|427
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|433
|427
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|433
|410
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|18
|433
|427
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|433
|427
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|433
|427
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|18
|433
|427
|Tristan Connelly
|Featherweight
|18
|433
|427
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|443
|422
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|17
|443
|437
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|443
|437
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|446
|427
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|446
|NR
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|446
|442
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|16
|449
|443
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|15.5
|450
|444
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|451
|380
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|14
|452
|445
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|13
|452
|445
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|13
|452
|445
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|13
|455
|437
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|11.5
|456
|448
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|456
|448
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|10
|456
|448
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|448
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|448
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|456
|NR
|Gregory Rodrigues
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|448
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|10
|456
|448
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|448
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Jeffrey Molina
|Flyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|456
|448
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|456
|506
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|448
|Luana Pinheiro
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|456
|448
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|448
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|448
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|10
|456
|448
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|456
|506
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|10
|456
|448
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|448
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|448
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|10
|456
|448
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|10
|456
|448
|Tucker Lutz
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|448
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|488
|482
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|488
|482
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|9
|488
|482
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|9
|488
|482
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|488
|448
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|488
|482
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|9
|488
|482
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|488
|482
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|488
|448
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|488
|482
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|9
|488
|482
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|488
|482
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|488
|482
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|9
|488
|NR
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|9
|488
|482
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Middleweight
|9
|503
|498
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|8
|503
|482
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|8
|503
|503
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|8
|503
|498
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|503
|482
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|8
|503
|482
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|8
|509
|501
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|510
|502
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|511
|503
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|5
|511
|503
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|5
|513
|205
|Justin Jaynes
|Featherweight
|4
|514
|506
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Cheyanne Buys
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Chris Barnett
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Dakota Bush
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Drako Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Hu Yaozong
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jamey Simmons
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jerome Rivera
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|188
|Jordan Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Juancamilo Ronderos
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|514
|506
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Lilya Shakirova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|36
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Lupita Godinez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Marcelo Rojo
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|205
|Mason Jones
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|514
|506
|Na Liang
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Qileng Aori
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Rafael Alves
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Rong Zhu
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Sean Soriano
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Stefan Sekulic
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|514
|506
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|T.J. Laramie
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|290
|Tabatha Ricci
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Victor Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|514
|506
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
