Combat

Fight of the Day: Andrzej Fonfara vs. Joe Smith Jr.

Fight of the Day: Andrzej Fonfara vs. Joe Smith Jr.

Combat

Fight of the Day: Andrzej Fonfara vs. Joe Smith Jr.

By July 6, 2021 9:22 am

By |

 

Date: June 18, 2016
Card:
Championship(s): WBC International Light Heavyweight Championship (Fonfara)
Venue: UIC Pavilion
Location: Chicago, Illinois

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

22m

Combat 22m ago

    1. Chris Colbert: Survived a scary late-replacement challenger in Tugstsogt Nyambayar for his interim WBA (…)

9hr

Gaming 9hr ago

Strategy games are definitely one of the most played genres on PC. They guarantee entertaining gameplay integrated with a lot of game (…)

More Combat
Home