Fighters of the Week

1. Chris Colbert: Survived a scary late-replacement challenger in Tugstsogt Nyambayar for his interim WBA Junior Lightweight championship, but came out of the other side victorious by unanimous decision.

2. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez: In the only true world championship on the line this weekend, Bermudez earned a ninth-round TKO over Tamara Elisabet Demarco in Argentina on Sunday.

3. Yohan Lainesse: Make that 7-0 and after a second-round TKO of Evan Cutts to capture his CFFC welterweight title. Lainesse is a scary prospect who’s destined for bigger things.

4. Bruno Assis: Didn’t even take a full round to capture the vacant Titan FC middleweight title, locking on a triangle choke on Shane O’Shea in the main event of Titan FC 70.

5. Charles Johnson: It was a wide split-decision (49-45, 46-48, 48-46), but at the end of it, Johnson found himself the victor on two out of three cards, and found himself the new interim LFA Flyweight champion after a defeat of Yuma Horiuchi.

6. Michel Rivera: In my predictions for his bout with Jon Fernandez, I foresaw that both fighters would hit the canvas in the undefeated Rivera’s toughest test yet. Lo and behold, that did happen, but Rivera answered his knockdown with a knockout, passing his toughest test in the co-main event on Showtime.

7. Matthew Daalman: After a lengthy layoff, Enfusion returned with its 100th event that saw Daalman best Pietje Doorje over three rounds in the main event.

8. Jesus Eduardo Saracho: Claimed both the vacant NABO and the WBO Latino belt at 135lbs on Saturday.

9. Roybert Echeverria: Another fight for Echeverria, another highlight-reel knockout. This time, of the spinning heel kick variety over Earnest Walls in the co-main event of Titan FC 70.

10. Danielle Kelly: Was the victor in the main event of CFFC’s foray into grappling, Fury Pro Grappling 1, besting three-time No-Gi Pan champion Sofia Amarante via submission. Quite a feather in the young up-and-coming black belt.

11. Renato Valente: In another bizarre split-decision scorecard on LFA 110, Valente bested Chibwikem Onyenegecha in a middleweight contest on scorecards of 30-27, 28-29, and 30-26.

12. Jose Estrada: The majority decision victor in the main event of Combate Global over Leonardo Morales.

13. Talita Alencar: Made a successful MMA debut, as the female BJJ legend submitted Staci Vega in the first round at Titan FC 70 on UFC Fight Pass.

14. Jack Massey: Is the new IBF European Cruiserweight champion after a fourth-round knockout of Engin Karakaplan. The 28-year old “One Smack” is some fresh blood in a division that desperately needs it.

15. Angel Alejandro: In a battle of unbeatens on the Colbert-Nyambayar main card, it was Alejandro besting Rudy Ochoa to improve to 10-0.