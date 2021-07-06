Combat

Fighters of the Week

Fighters of the Week

Combat

Fighters of the Week

By July 6, 2021 9:37 am

By |

 

  1. Chris Colbert: Survived a scary late-replacement challenger in Tugstsogt Nyambayar for his interim WBA Junior Lightweight championship, but came out of the other side victorious by unanimous decision.

  2. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez: In the only true world championship on the line this weekend, Bermudez earned a ninth-round TKO over Tamara Elisabet Demarco in Argentina on Sunday.

  3. Yohan Lainesse: Make that 7-0 and after a second-round TKO of Evan Cutts to capture his CFFC welterweight title. Lainesse is a scary prospect who’s destined for bigger things.

  4. Bruno Assis: Didn’t even take a full round to capture the vacant Titan FC middleweight title, locking on a triangle choke on Shane O’Shea in the main event of Titan FC 70.

  5. Charles Johnson: It was a wide split-decision (49-45, 46-48, 48-46), but at the end of it, Johnson found himself the victor on two out of three cards, and found himself the new interim LFA Flyweight champion after a defeat of Yuma Horiuchi.

6. Michel Rivera: In my predictions for his bout with Jon Fernandez, I foresaw that both fighters would hit the canvas in the undefeated Rivera’s toughest test yet. Lo and behold, that did happen, but Rivera answered his knockdown with a knockout, passing his toughest test in the co-main event on Showtime.

7. Matthew Daalman: After a lengthy layoff, Enfusion returned with its 100th event that saw Daalman best Pietje Doorje over three rounds in the main event.

8. Jesus Eduardo Saracho: Claimed both the vacant NABO and the WBO Latino belt at 135lbs on Saturday.

9. Roybert Echeverria: Another fight for Echeverria, another highlight-reel knockout. This time, of the spinning heel kick variety over Earnest Walls in the co-main event of Titan FC 70.

10. Danielle Kelly: Was the victor in the main event of CFFC’s foray into grappling, Fury Pro Grappling 1, besting three-time No-Gi Pan champion Sofia Amarante via submission. Quite a feather in the young up-and-coming black belt.

11. Renato Valente: In another bizarre split-decision scorecard on LFA 110, Valente bested Chibwikem Onyenegecha in a middleweight contest on scorecards of 30-27, 28-29, and 30-26.

12. Jose Estrada: The majority decision victor in the main event of Combate Global over Leonardo Morales.

13. Talita Alencar: Made a successful MMA debut, as the female BJJ legend submitted Staci Vega in the first round at Titan FC 70 on UFC Fight Pass.

14. Jack Massey: Is the new IBF European Cruiserweight champion after a fourth-round knockout of Engin Karakaplan. The 28-year old “One Smack” is some fresh blood in a division that desperately needs it.

15. Angel Alejandro: In a battle of unbeatens on the Colbert-Nyambayar main card, it was Alejandro besting Rudy Ochoa to improve to 10-0.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

9hr

Gaming 9hr ago

Strategy games are definitely one of the most played genres on PC. They guarantee entertaining gameplay integrated with a lot of game (…)

More Combat
Home