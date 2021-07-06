Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 6/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator, and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 321 2 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 167.5 3 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 142 4 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 91.5 5 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 82 6 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 70 7 Taneisha Tennant Fthr/Bntmwght 59 8 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 58 9 Josee Storts Flyweight 55 10 Juliana Miller Flyweight 54 11 Helen Peralta Strawweight 53 12 Fatima Kline Strawweight 50 13 Hope Chase Fthr/Bntmwght 46 14 Alexa Culp Strawweight 45 14 Claire Guthrie Flyweight 45 14 Jennifer Chieng Flyweight 45 17 Courtney King Fthr/Bntmwght 36 18 Lisa Verzosa Fthr/Bntmwght 32 18 Raquel Canuto Fthr/Bntmwght 32 20 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 27 21 Herica Tiburcio Strawweight 26 22 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 24.5 23 Linda Mihalec Atomweight 23 24 Meaghan Penning Strawweight 20 25 Elise Pone Flyweight 10 26 Daiana Torquato Flyweight 8 27 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 5 27 Liz Tracy Flyweight 5 27 Samantha Self Atomweight 5 30 Marisa Messer-Belenchia Atomweight 4.5 31 Ariana Melendez Strawweight 0 31 Brittney Cloudy Fthr/Bntmwght 0 31 Chrissy Yandoli Flyweight 0 31 Cynthia Arceo Strawweight 0 31 Kara Vislosky Atomweight 0 31 Katie Perez Atomweight 0 31 Kendal Holowell Strawweight 0 31 Latoya Walker Fthr/Bntmwght 0 31 Maria Favela Flyweight 0 31 Paulina Granados Atomweight 0 31 Tabatha Watkins Atomweight 0

