Fight of the Day: Justin Wilcox vs. Mitsuhiro Ishida

Date: September 20, 2008
Card: Strikeforce: At the Mansion II
Championship(s):
Venue: Playboy Mansion
Location: Beverly Hills, California
Date: September 20, 2008
Card: Strikeforce: At the Mansion II
Championship(s):
Venue: Playboy Mansion
Location: Beverly Hills, California
Over the last week, Oil Country has worked itself into a frenzy over the potential addition of veteran defenseman Duncan Keith. Arguably (…)
The Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin have been football cornerstones for sports fans/ in America’s Dairyland for more than a (…)
Ever wondered how betting companies calculate the odds on a football match? Well, today we’re going to talk you through how it’s done. (…)
Everybody suffers from low points in their lives. At such times, everybody needs motivation in their lives to get going. By watching (…)
Golf is a favourite sport for many people around the world, but unfortunately it can also lead to injuries. Here are some tips on how (…)
Few teams in the history of the NBA have been as successful as the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise has won 12 World Championships since (…)
Games like the one the New York Mets (44-37) won last night have to be highly encouraging for the franchise. Facing one of the National (…)
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks of Riga, Latvia died from a tragic firework accident in Oakland County, MI, just (…)
For the first time since 2014, there are no Americans in the quarterfinals of the men’s or women’s draw at Wimbledon. In the fourth (…)
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)