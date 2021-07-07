Prop Bets for McGregor-Poirier Press Conference & Fight

Got this in the inbox today:

The last meeting between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was largely cordial, but the recent trash talking between the two may shake things up at tomorrow’s press conference.

SportsBetting.ag has created 10 prop bets for the presser in Vegas on Thursday. Predictions, curse words and sunglasses are just a few of the prop topics, which you can find below.

There are more than three dozen props for the fight itself, ranging from submissions to knockouts to blood.

Current McGregor vs. Poirier III props can be found here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

As far as the fight odds, Poirier is currently a -128 favorite over the underdog McGregor (+108).

Press Conference Prop Bets

Will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have to be separated?

Yes +550

No -1000

Will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier shake hands?

Yes -300

No +200

Will either Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier throw something?

Yes +700

No -2000

Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?

Yes +150

No -200

What will Conor McGregor wear?

Suit -300

T-Shirt +250

Polo +500

Will Conor McGregor wear glasses or sunglasses?

Yes -1000

No +550

First curse word said by Conor McGregor

F-Bomb +100

As$ +200

B**ch +200

Sh#t +300

Will either fighter predict a KO or TKO decision?

Yes -120

No -120

Will someone at press conference be arrested?

Yes +1000

No -3000

How many questions will Dana White be asked?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Fight Prop Bets

Length of Bruce Buffer’s introduction

Over 160.5 seconds

Under 160.5 seconds

Will fighters touch gloves?

Yes -650

No +375

Fight ends in first minute

Yes +700

No -1400

First successful takedown

Conor McGregor +400

Dustin Poirier -600

First to bleed

Conor McGregor +145

Dustin Poirier -175

Will either fighter bleed?

Yes -175

No +145

Will McGregor bleed?

Yes +190

No -230

Will Poirier bleed?

Yes +120

No -150

Will either fighter be knocked or submitted unconscious?

Yes +250

No -400

Most strikes landed

Conor McGregor +120

Dustin Poirier -150

Will McGregor be credited with a knockdown?

Yes -115

No -115

Will McGregor be credited with a takedown?

Yes +240

No -300

Will Poirier be credited with a knockdown?

Yes -115

No -115

Will Poirier be credited with a takedown?

Yes -115

No -115

McGregor vs. Poirier point spread

Dustin Poirier -5.5 points

Conor McGregor +5.5 points

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +250

No -325

Fighter wins inside the distance

Poirier +135

McGregor +145

Goes to Decision +250′

Fighter wins by unanimous decision

Poirier +650

McGregor +775

Will Conor McGregor drop f-bomb in Octagon interview?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Conor McGregor put hands behind back during fight?

Yes +350

No -600

Method of Victory

Conor McGregor by KO/TKO or DQ +155

Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO or DQ +180

Dustin Poirier by Points +475

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Dustin Poirier by Submission +700

Conor McGregor by Submission +2200

Draw +5000

Round betting

Conor McGregor in Round 1 +325

Dustin Poirier by Points +475

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 +525

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Conor McGregor in Round 2 +600

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 +600

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 +900

Conor McGregor in Round 3 +1200

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 +1400

Conor McGregor in Round 4 +1800

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 +2000

Conor McGregor in Round 5 +2500

Draw +5000

Method + Round

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +450

Dustin Poirier by Points +475

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +650

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +675

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +850

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1200

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1400

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +1600

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by Submission +2200

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by Submission +2500

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by Submission +2800

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by Submission +2800

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by Submission +3000

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by Submission +3300

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +3300

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by Submission +3300

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by Submission +4000

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by Submission +4000

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by Submission +5000

Draw +5000