Titan FC 70 Fighter Salaries

Titan FC 70 went down last weekend in Miami, and here are the fighter payouts released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Roy Echeverria: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)
Denzel Freeman: $3,100 ($1,550 to show, $1,550 win bonus)
Bruno Assis: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Talita Alencar: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Adrian Garcia: $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)
Angel Alvarez: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Slava Borschchev: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Sal Guerriero: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Shane O’Shea: $1,250
Kendly St. Louis: $1,000
Earnest Walls: $900
James Hay: $800
Marquis Johnson: $800
DaJuan Robinson: $750
Staci Vega: $700
Duane Crespo: $600