6 popular Sports to Ride the Wave 

Surf

Surfing is practiced on a board chosen according to the level and morphology of the surfer. After swimming to the “line-up” (the area where the wave breaks), the surfer selects his wave and engages, verifying that he has the right of way. Once launched, it can then get up and surf the wave standing up, this is called the “take-off”.

The one who surfs has priority over those who go up, he must however does everything to avoid a collision.

Bodyboard

Close to surfing, bodyboarding is practiced on a shorter and more flexible board. Unlike the surfer, the bodyboarder remains lying on his board (“prone” position) or on his knees (“drop knee” position). To gain momentum and make it easier to get off the wave, he needs to wear a pair of short fins.

While bodyboarding is a sport in its own right, some people may practice it before going to surf because it is easier to access and less expensive.

Kitesurfing

Kitesurfing comes from the English word “kite” which means “kite”. Kitesurfing is a sliding water sport that involves moving over a body of water using the energy of the wind: the rider is towed by a sail (also called a “wing”). To kitesurfer, the athlete must be equipped with a specific board, he uses a harness and a bar to control his sail. The more seasoned can use a “foil” for even more sensations.

Some kitesurfers practice surfkiting, a discipline close to surfing that consists of using the sail to draw beautiful curves in the wave.

Wakeboarding

Wakeboarding is a sport close to water skiing which is practiced with a wakeboard board. The rider is towed by a boat at a speed ranging from 28 to 35 km / h. Once up to speed, he performs tricks using the waves produced by the boat.

The skimboard

The skimboard allows you to surf the wave thanks to the shore break technique (a powerful wave that breaks near the shore). The skimboarder sets off from the beach: he runs, then throws his board in front of him before getting on it (hydroplaning allows the board to glide very easily). He then aims for the wave to surf to the beach.

Skimboarding can also be practiced in “flat”, on a very shallow water surface (at least one centimeter).

The paddle

The paddle, also known as stand-up paddle or SUP is a water sport close to surfing that is practiced on a slightly larger board. The particularity of the paddle lies above all in the use of a paddle (“paddle” in English) and the fact that the paddler remains almost always upright. To ride the wave on a paddle board, the rider goes up to the place where the foam forms and paddles to engage in the one of his choice. The paddle then allows you to regain speed in the wave or to control the trajectory.

Practiced in leisure or in competition, these water sports are gaining more and more followers. They allow you to discover new sensations while working on balance, tone and concentration.