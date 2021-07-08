Boxing Tips & Tricks That Will Make Your Life Easier

Boxing is a grueling sport, not for the faint of heart. It can get pretty nasty in the ring sometimes, you are pitting beasts against each other after all. Boxing can also be a brutal workout that requires adequate agility, power, endurance, and mental fortitude to survive. In this sport, you fight for real passion and professional boxers play for real money

But, if you think that you belong in the ring, then you have to start in the gym. The gym is the starting nest for all boxers, where your muscles get chiseled into shape and your techniques get refined to perfection. While the gym is the boxer’s training ground, some mishaps can happen during training, especially with beginners.

To spare you the trouble, we’ve made a handy list of common mistakes in the gym that you should avoid.

Common Mistakes In The Gym

Wasting Energy On The Bag

Working Out Too Much

Not Drinking Enough Water

Wasting Energy On The Bag

The punching bag is a stuffed cylindrical bag used for boxing practice. One of the most common mistakes that beginners make is wasting energy by being rough on it. Lighten those punches on the bag. Minutes of quality bag work is more important than showing off your “heart” for the sport. Keep your form up and sharpen those jabs.

Working Out Too Much

It’s good to push yourself, but on’t push yourself to the edge. Lower that ego and know your limits. Training moderately with unwavering consistency and discipline is what makes a fighter’s body.

Not Drinking Enough Water

Water is essential for the human body. And when you’re constantly pushing your body to its limits, you will need more water to keep it hydrated. You should drink at least one cup of water every hour at a minimum.

Those are some of the common mistakes we see all over the gym. Now, let’s get into the ring: the boxer’s battlefield. As a beginner, your first steps inside will probably make your heart skip a few beats. It’s natural to be afraid when you step on the ring, even veteran boxers have butterflies once in a while. Here are a few tips and tricks that you can bring inside the ring for better performance.

Tips & Trick Inside The Ring

Start with 3-5 Punch Combos

Use Light Feints

Conserve stamina

Start With 3-5 Punch Combos

Keep your punches at 3-5 punches at most. Throwing any more than that will leave you with various openings and drain your stamina quickly. Only commit to a punch if you’re sure it will connect.

Use Light Feints

Unlike a punching bag, your opponent has legs to either dodge your blows or step in and connect their own. With light feints, you can lead their movements and force openings in their guard. Feints are deceptive movements meant to trick the opponent. This is important because boxing is not a mindless brawl, it is a strategic combination of science and instinct. Fight smart, and dominate the ring.

Conserve Stamina

Don’t put your weight in every punch you throw, not all of your blows will connect. Use light and sharp jabs to gauge the distance and keep the opponent at bay, it will keep some air in your lungs and raise the chances of your next punch connecting.

Don’t move your feet too much and strain your mobility in the next few rounds, take one step and pivot out your opponent’s barrages. In any scenario, always try to conserve stamina.

Work Smarter, Not Harder

Finally, work smarter, not harder. Don’t carelessly work more than you need to and compromise your prospects as a boxer. Train at your own pace and become the boxer that you always wanted to be. That’s all for our handy tips and tricks for starting boxers, now get out there and gain glory with your fists.