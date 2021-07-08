The final for Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London, England is now set. On Sunday, England will now face Italy. In the semi-finals, which also took place at London’s Wembley Stadium, Italy defeated Spain 4-2 on penalty kicks on Tuesday, after the game was deadlocked at one after 120 minutes, while the host English team beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday in a game that went into extra time.

The Italian goal in regulation was scored by winger Federico Chiesa of Genoa, who plays for Juventus in Serie A. This was Chiesa’s second goal of Euro 2020, as he also scored in Italy’s 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16 on June 26. The four Italian goal scorers in the penalty kicks were Torino striker Andrea Belotti of Calcinate, Juventus center-back Leonardo Bonucci of Viterbo, Juventus winger/attacking midfielder Federico Bernardeschi of Carraa, and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. It should be noted that Jorginho was born in Brazil, but was eligible to represent Italy internationally through his paternal great grandfather.

In England’s win over Denmark, England scored the game-winning goal in the 104th minute from Harry Kane of Walthamstow. Kane, the striker from Tottenham Hotspur, scored on a rebound from his own penalty kick in the 104th minute.

Head-to-head, England has a 11-8-8 record all time against Italy. Their last game in a meaningful competition was the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Italy was victorious 2-1.

In other European soccer news, the Netherlands and Russia no longer have their soccer managers of the men’s national team since being eliminated from Euro 2020. The Netherlands parted ways with Frank de Boer, while Russia fired Stanislav Cherchesov.

Meanwhile, the COPA America Final is set on Saturday. Brazil will play Argentina in the final. Both teams are traditionally the soccer powerhouses from South America, however, Uruguay has also had success in the past, as they won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950.