Fight of the Day: Artur Kyshenko vs. Murthel Groenhart I

Fight of the Day: Artur Kyshenko vs. Murthel Groenhart I

By July 8, 2021 10:31 am

Date: December 15, 2012
Card: K-1 World MAX 2012 World Championship Tournament Final
Championship(s): 2012 K-1 World MAX Tournament Final
Venue: O.A.C.A. Olympic Hall
Location: Athens, Greece

 

