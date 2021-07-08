How important is home advantage in the NBA Finals?

During the playoff season, one of the most important factors is for the players to gain home advantage especially towards the first and the final game. During the NBA playoffs, every series is a best-of-seven, with one side receiving the crucial home-court advantage.

The NBA finals are a unique and thrilling experience for both spectators and players when they are hosted at home. For some, this is only a common myth because it reportedly gives the team an advantage throughout the game; yet, the facts reveal that it is more than just an illusion. Some people get very excited and determined when it comes to the home advantage that immediately whenever they are placing their bets, they are doing so on the team that was able to acquire it. Staying on top of the playoff season is key, and the best way to not miss out on anything is through the NBA lines site. Finding online information on the games, the stats, and the schedules is a great way to prepare yourself for making an educated bet.

What does home advantage mean?

Every game in the NBA playoffs is a best-of-seven series, including the Finals. The games are held at the respective stadiums of the two competing teams, with one team always receiving a fourth game, known as home advantage.

It’s now a big thing to play at home in front of a crowd who is cheering and yelling for you, and the entire ambiance in the court feels like support from the fans. Basketball, on the other hand, has its own level of intensity in the playoffs and elimination games. In each playoff series, head-to-head results determine who gets the home-court advantage. Aside from the psychological advantage of having an extra game at home, history has shown that the team with home-court advantage in the NBA Finals wins more games.

In NBA Finals history, teams with home-court advantage have won 70% of all series. In addition, home teams have won 61% of NBA Finals games. During the regular season, however, this home-court advantage is considerably diminished, since clubs only win 57% of the time at their home base.

Have teams ever won while on the road?

Of course, in the NBA championships, away teams have won the crucial seventh game, but those instances are rare.Only three previous teams, though, have managed to pull this off. The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in 1969, and the Celtics did the same to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1974. The Washington Bullets defeated the Seattle SuperSonics in game seven in 1978, making them the last team to win a game seven away from home. While seven games may not be required to determine the winner, the home-court advantage may be the deciding factor in crowning a new NBA Champion during the playoffs. Home advantage has become more than a myth, and when a team is able to obtain it, all chances are in their favor.

Source: NBA picks site Betway