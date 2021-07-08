Kosta Koufos gives us his tips on how to be a good Entrepreneur

Kosta Koufos joined the show to breakdown his time in the NBA, his current stint in Russia, bitcoin, real estate, LOKI, the major differences between Europe and the NBA. You don’t want to miss this conversation👌🏽💯

