UND Hockey Releases Uniform Numbers for 2021-22 Team

The University of North Dakota hockey team has assigned numbers for the 2021-22 season. You can see, there are quite a few new players that will be donning the green and white for the first time. I included the links for the portal transfer players from their former team. With this link, you will be able to see their career stats.

1 – Kaleb Johnson, Freshman, Goalie

2 – Brady Ferner, Junior, Defenseman – Transfer From RPI

4 – Cooper Moore, Sophomore, Defenseman

6 – Brent Johnson, Freshman, Defenseman

7 – Chris Jandric, Junior, Defenseman – Transfer from UAF

8 – Jake Schmaltz, Freshman, Forward

9 – Brendan Budy, Junior, Forward

10 – Gavin Hain, Senior, Forward

11 – Griffin Ness, Sophomore, Forward

13 – Carson Albrecht, Junior, Forward

14 – Jasper Weatherby, Senior, Forward

15 – Ethan Frisch, Junior, Defenseman

16 – Ashton Calder, Senior, Forward – Transfer from LSSU

17 – Riese Gaber, Sophomore, Forward

18 – Matteo Constantini, Freshman, Forward

19 – Mark Senden, Senior, Forward

20 – Nick Portz, Freshman, Forward

21 – Connor Ford, Senior, Forward – Transfer from BGSU

24 – Luke Bast, Freshman, Defense

25 – Tyler Kleven, Sophomore, Defense

26 – Jake Sanderson, Sophomore, Defense

27 – Louis Jamernik, Sophomore, Forward

28 – Judd Caulfield, Junior, Forward

29 – Jackson Kunz, Freshman, Forward

32 – Jakob Hellsten, Freshman, Goalie

33 – Zach Driscoll, Senior, Goalie – Transfer from BSU

35 – Harrison Feeney, Junior, Goalie