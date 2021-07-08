UND Hockey Releases Uniform Numbers for 2021-22 Team

The University of North Dakota hockey team has assigned numbers for the 2021-22 season. You can see, there are quite a few new players that will be donning the green and white for the first time. I included the links for the portal transfer players from their former team. With this link, you will be able to see their career stats.
1 – Kaleb Johnson, Freshman, Goalie
2 – Brady Ferner, Junior, Defenseman – Transfer From RPI
4 – Cooper Moore, Sophomore, Defenseman
6 – Brent Johnson, Freshman, Defenseman
7 – Chris Jandric, Junior, Defenseman – Transfer from UAF
8 – Jake Schmaltz, Freshman, Forward
9 – Brendan Budy, Junior, Forward
10 – Gavin Hain, Senior, Forward
11 – Griffin Ness, Sophomore, Forward
13 – Carson Albrecht, Junior, Forward
14 – Jasper Weatherby, Senior, Forward
15 – Ethan Frisch, Junior, Defenseman
16 – Ashton Calder, Senior, Forward – Transfer from LSSU
17 – Riese Gaber, Sophomore, Forward
18 – Matteo Constantini, Freshman, Forward
19 – Mark Senden, Senior, Forward
20 – Nick Portz, Freshman, Forward
21 – Connor Ford, Senior, Forward – Transfer from BGSU
24 – Luke Bast, Freshman, Defense
25 – Tyler Kleven, Sophomore, Defense
26 – Jake Sanderson, Sophomore, Defense
27 – Louis Jamernik, Sophomore, Forward
28 – Judd Caulfield, Junior, Forward
29 – Jackson Kunz, Freshman, Forward
32 – Jakob Hellsten, Freshman, Goalie
33 – Zach Driscoll, Senior, Goalie – Transfer from BSU
35 – Harrison Feeney, Junior, Goalie