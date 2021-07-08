NCAA

UND Hockey Releases Uniform Numbers for 2021-22 Team

UND Forward Jasper Weatherby, (Photo Credit Eric Burton)

UND Hockey Releases Uniform Numbers for 2021-22 Team

NCAA

UND Hockey Releases Uniform Numbers for 2021-22 Team

By July 8, 2021 4:42 pm

By |

The University of North Dakota hockey team has assigned numbers for the 2021-22 season. You can see, there are quite a few new players that will be donning the green and white for the first time. I included the links for the portal transfer players from their former team. With this link, you will be able to see their career stats.

1Kaleb Johnson, Freshman, Goalie
2Brady Ferner, Junior, Defenseman – Transfer From RPI 
4 – Cooper Moore, Sophomore, Defenseman
6Brent Johnson, Freshman, Defenseman
7Chris Jandric, Junior, Defenseman – Transfer from UAF 
8Jake Schmaltz, Freshman, Forward
9 – Brendan Budy, Junior, Forward
10 – Gavin Hain, Senior, Forward
11 – Griffin Ness, Sophomore, Forward
13 – Carson Albrecht, Junior, Forward
14 – Jasper Weatherby, Senior, Forward
15 – Ethan Frisch, Junior, Defenseman
16Ashton Calder, Senior, Forward – Transfer from LSSU 
17 – Riese Gaber, Sophomore, Forward
18Matteo Constantini, Freshman, Forward
19 – Mark Senden, Senior, Forward
20Nick Portz, Freshman, Forward
21Connor Ford, Senior, Forward – Transfer from BGSU
24Luke Bast, Freshman, Defense
25 – Tyler Kleven, Sophomore, Defense
26 – Jake Sanderson, Sophomore, Defense
27 – Louis Jamernik, Sophomore, Forward
28 – Judd Caulfield, Junior, Forward
29Jackson Kunz, Freshman, Forward
32Jakob Hellsten, Freshman, Goalie
33Zach Driscoll, Senior, Goalie – Transfer from BSU
35 – Harrison Feeney, Junior, Goalie

, , , NCAA, North Dakota

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More NCAA
Home