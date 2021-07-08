What do USA basketball and the 2021 Olympics have in common? Just the fact that the USA team is going to the Tokyo Olympics with some of the top players in the entire NBA. Not a while ago, the USA Basketball team unveiled the name of the top players who would be playing together against other teams in the 2021 Olympics. Among these players, people were happy and stunned to find Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets coming, even though he has now led three Olympic teams already.

In addition, the team consists of the following: Bam Adebayo from Miami Heat, Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, Devin Booker from Phoenix Suns, Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons, Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors, Jrue Holiday from Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard from Portland Trail Blazers, Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Khris Middleton from the milwaukee Bucks.

In a certain way, the stars have indeed aligned for this game, and all NBA stars will be lead by no other than San Antonio’s Spurs coach, Gregg Popovich along with the assistant coaches Lloyed Pierce, Jay Wright from Villanova University, Streve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors and Jerry Colangelo as the managing director.

The Olympic team is now set and ready to win the gold medal in Tokyo. All eyes are definitely on the players, and the expectations are high enough given that these players were chosen carefully from the rest to represent the entire U.S. The entire team is not just picked at random, it is selected by a board of Directors and a committee who have a final say in the team’s arrangements.

Now, it is all in the hands of these experienced players to play on an international level and bring pride back to their Country. Not only is the team assembled spectacularly, but they are also led undead with great leadership to all work as a whole.