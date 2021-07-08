Video Breakdown: What are Corey Kispert's Strengths and Weaknesses?

Corey Kispert may not have much “upside” but his current game and skill level will help any team win more games. He’s one of the safest prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft. We break down his strengths and weaknesses. Where do you think he will get drafted?

