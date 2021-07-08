Video Breakdown: What are Franz Wagner's Strengths and Weaknesses?

Franz Wagner spent two years at Michigan, where he started in all 55 games he played.. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists his sophomore season. Wagner shot 47.7% from the field and 34.3% from deep.

Video Edited by Korey Moore

