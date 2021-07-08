Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 9

5:30am: Hex Lockdown: Leitch vs. Fields ($19.99 Fite.tv)

11:50am: UFC 264 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: 2021 Rocky Mountain Nationals (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Fight To Win 176 (FloGrappling)

6:05pm: UFC 264 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN)

8:00pm: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera/Javier Fortuna vs. Joseph Diaz (DAZN)

8:30pm: All Access: Castano vs. Charlo (Showtime)

Saturday July 10

4:00am: Punisher Promotions: Solimon vs. Nagbe ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00am: Aleksei Evchenko vs. Tursynbay Kulakhmet/Ronnie Clark vs. Sultan Zaurbek (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2021 Rocky Mountain Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Dracula Fight Night 4 (Oktagon.tv)

1:00pm: Enfusion 101 ($15.33 EnfusionLive.com)

2:00pm: Senshi 9 (FREE Fite.tv)

4:30pm: Big Deal Pro 3 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: UFC 264 Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC 264 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

10:00pm: UFC 264 ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday July 11

1:00am: UFC 264 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 264 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: 2021 Rocky Mountain Nationals (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A surprisingly low volume week for a McGregor fight card.

1. UFC 264: Is this the last gasp of contendership relevance for The Notorious?

2. Gilberto Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera/Javier Fortuna vs. Joseph Diaz: Your best and pretty much only boxing option of the weekend. A really great card from Golden Boy.

3. Aleksei Evchenko vs. Tursynbay Kulakhmet/Ronnie Clark vs. Sultan Zaurbek: Decorated amateur Kulakhmet headlines this MTK show in his fourth professional bout.

4. Big Deal Pro 3: I do love me a tournament, and Big Deal Pro is offering a tremendous one in their Heavyweight Grand Prix.

5. Fight To Win 176: The lesser grappling card of the weekend, but a real solid offering from F2W this Saturday.

6. Enfusion 101: Enfusion returns a week after their big return with another mediocre offering.

7. All Access: Castano vs. Charlo: Showtime gets the ball rolling on the title unification bout at 154lbs.

8. Senshi 9: Free kickboxing as Senshi returns after a layoff.

9. UFC 264 Post-Fight Show: Did McGregor retire? Throw something at Poirier? Dive off the cage into the crowd? Spontaneously combust? I’m ready for anything.

10. UFC 264 Weigh-Ins: Weights don’t really matter in this contest, which is odd to see Poirier or McGregor not fighting for a title.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: Nidal Bchiri vs. Sam Tevette [Enfusion 101]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Haytam Bousmaki vs. Isarti Houdaifa [Enfusion 101]

3. Women’s Featherweight Bout: Dajenka Meijer vs. Gina Weerdenberg [Enfusion 101]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jermaine Puljuhn vs. Moribah Kosiah [Enfusion 101]

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ali El Ameri vs. Dominik Santl [Enfusion 101]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Hector Tanajara (19-0) vs. William Zepeda (22-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

4. WBA Women’s World Flyweight Championship: Naoka Fujioka (c) (18-2-1) vs. Sulem Urbina Ochoa (12-1) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

3. WBO Women’s World Junior Flyweight Championship: Tenkai Tsunami (c) (28-12-1) vs. Seneisa Estrada (20-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Gilberto Ramirez (41-0) vs. Sullivan Barrera (22-3) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

1. Interim WBC World Lightweight Championship: Javier Fortuna (36-2-1) vs. Joseph Diaz (31-1-1) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Ilia Topuria (10-0) vs. Ryan Hall (8-1) [UFC 264]

4. Welterweight Bout: Carlos Condit (32-13) vs. Max Griffin (17-8) [UFC 264]

3. Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (19-4) vs. Stephen Thompson (16-4-1) [UFC 264]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Kris Moutinho (9-4) vs. Sean O’Malley (13-1) [UFC 264]

1. Lightweight Bout: Conor McGregor (22-5) vs. Dustin Poirier (27-6) [UFC 264]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Superfight: Orlando Castillo vs. Samir Chantre [Fight To Win 176]

4. Black Belt Superfight: Gustavo Batista vs. Tex Johnson [Fight To Win 176]

3. Black Belt Superfight: Carlos Oliveira vs. Edwin Ocasio [Fight To Win 176]

2. Black Belt Superfight: Henrique Ceconi vs. Leandro Lo [Big Deal Pro 3]

1. 8-Man Heavyweight Grand Prix [Big Deal Pro 3]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Betting against McGregor has treated me well in the past, let the good times roll!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Tenkai Tsunami vs. Seneisa Estrada

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gilberto Ramirez over Sullivan Barrera

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Golden Boy on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Yana Kunitskaya over Irene Aldana

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera