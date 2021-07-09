Fight of the Day: Amanda Leve vs. Cat Zingano

Date: July 5, 2014
Card: Grapplers Quest: UFC Fan Expo 2014
Championship(s):
Venue: Mandalay Bay Casino
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: July 5, 2014
Card: Grapplers Quest: UFC Fan Expo 2014
Championship(s):
Venue: Mandalay Bay Casino
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can gain (…)
UFC 264 Gambling Guide: Nick’s Picks Saturday’s UFC card features the much-anticipated trilogy between Dustin “The (…)
The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the (…)
The odds of James Neal playing a third season with the Edmonton Oilers are extremely low. The expectation throughout the spring is that the (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
It’s been more than two months since draft day when the story that Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy in Green Bay broke across the national (…)
one of the biggest MMA events of the year, UFC 264 takes place on 10th July 2021. The live coverage of UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 starts (…)
Football is a game coveted by the young and the old, the rich and the poor, and professionals and amateurs. The nature of the game is (…)
Former British tennis No. 1 Andrew Castle is hoping that Novak Djokovic equals the record for Grand Slam victories by winning at (…)
Boxing is a grueling sport, not for the faint of heart. It can get pretty nasty in the ring sometimes, you are pitting beasts against (…)