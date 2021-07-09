Combat

Fight of the Day: Amanda Leve vs. Cat Zingano

By July 9, 2021 10:37 am

Date: July 5, 2014
Card: Grapplers Quest: UFC Fan Expo 2014
Venue: Mandalay Bay Casino
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

