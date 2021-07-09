UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jul 9/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5 2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 654 3 3 3 Derrick Lewis 337 4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 313.5 5 5 4 Ciryl Gane 302.5 6 7 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 275.5 7 6 6 Alexander Volkov 201 8 8 11 Chris Daukaus 184 9 9 8 Shamil Abdurakhimov 177.5 10 10 Tai Tuivasa 177 10 10 13 Tom Aspinall 177 12 12 Alexandr Romanov 143 13 15 9 Marcin Tybura 129 14 16 Ben Rothwell 117 14 18 15 Sergey Spivak 117 16 17 Greg Hardy 106.5 17 24 Tanner Boser 100 18 NR Ovince Saint Preux 97 19 13 Aleksei Oleinik 96 20 14 12 Walt Harris 88.5 21 19 Ilir Latifi 86 21 19 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86 23 21 Alexander Gustafsson 84 24 22 Chase Sherman 57.5 25 23 Andrei Arlovski 57 26 26 Juan Espino 49 27 25 10 Augusto Sakai 38.5 28 29 Carlos Felipe 27 29 28 Jarjis Danho 20 30 29 Gian Villante 19 31 31 Rodrigo Nascimento 18 32 32 Justin Tafa 16 33 27 Jake Collier 14 34 33 Don’Tale Mayes 10 34 33 Jared Vanderaa 10 34 36 Josh Parisian 10 34 33 Parker Porter 10 38 36 Alan Baudot 0 38 36 Chris Barnett 0 38 36 Harry Hunsucker 0

