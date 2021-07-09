MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jul 9/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jul 9/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jul 9/21

By July 9, 2021 10:14 am

By |

Oct 26, 2019; Singapore, SINGAPORE; Ciryl Ganes (red gloves) fights Don’Tale Mayes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Singapore Indoor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

points bet banner

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5
2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 654
3 3 3 Derrick Lewis 337
4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 313.5
5 5 4 Ciryl Gane 302.5
6 7 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 275.5
7 6 6 Alexander Volkov 201
8 8 11 Chris Daukaus 184
9 9 8 Shamil Abdurakhimov 177.5
10 10 Tai Tuivasa 177
10 10 13 Tom Aspinall 177
12 12 Alexandr Romanov 143
13 15 9 Marcin Tybura 129
14 16 Ben Rothwell 117
14 18 15 Sergey Spivak 117
16 17 Greg Hardy 106.5
17 24 Tanner Boser 100
18 NR Ovince Saint Preux 97
19 13 Aleksei Oleinik 96
20 14 12 Walt Harris 88.5
21 19 Ilir Latifi 86
21 19 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86
23 21 Alexander Gustafsson 84
24 22 Chase Sherman 57.5
25 23 Andrei Arlovski 57
26 26 Juan Espino 49
27 25 10 Augusto Sakai 38.5
28 29 Carlos Felipe 27
29 28 Jarjis Danho 20
30 29 Gian Villante 19
31 31 Rodrigo Nascimento 18
32 32 Justin Tafa 16
33 27 Jake Collier 14
34 33 Don’Tale Mayes 10
34 33 Jared Vanderaa 10
34 36 Josh Parisian 10
34 33 Parker Porter 10
38 36 Alan Baudot 0
38 36 Chris Barnett 0
38 36 Harry Hunsucker 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home