The NHL season has come to a close, with the NBA season just behind it, and MLB, like cheese, will soon stand alone.

It’s a difficult position to be in, because this is the lightest time of year in the sports calendar, so fans tend to tune out, in favor of outdoor time and vacation.

But at the same time, MLB is in a position where it can dominate market share, being stuck in the middle of, well, everything.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]