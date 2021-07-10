UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3
July 10, 2021
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,005 – weak

 

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Dustin Poirier   (27-6, 1 NC, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor   (22-5, #7 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Gilbert Burns   (19-4, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Stephen Thompson   (16-4-1, #8 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Tai Tuivasa   (12-3, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy   (7-3, 1 NC, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana   (12-6, #3 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya   (14-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley   (13-1, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kris Moutinho   (9-4)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Carlos Condit   (32-13, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin   (17-8, #22 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Niko Price   (14-4, 2 NC, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira   (25-11, 2 NC, #41 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Ryan Hall   (8-1, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Ilia Topuria   (10-0, #24 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Trevin Giles   (14-2, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Dricus Du Plessis   (15-2, #45 ranked middleweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass  6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Jennifer Maia   (18-7-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Eye   (15-9, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov   (21-5-1, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Brad Tavares   (18-7, #12 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:
Zhalgas Zhumagulov   (13-5, #22 ranked flyweight) vs Jerome Rivera   (10-5, #22 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:
Yaozong Hu   (3-2, #57 ranked middleweight) vs Alen Amedovski   (8-2, #57 ranked middleweight)

 

 

