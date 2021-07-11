By Jeff Fox | July 11, 2021 12:00 am

Tai Tuivasa Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – W (Coulter) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Asker) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Arlovski) – $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 2/18 – L (dos Santos) – $34,000 ($30,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Ivanov) – $34,000 ($30,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 243 – Oct 6/19 – L (Spivak) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – W (Struve) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20/21 – W (Hunsucker) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – W (Hardy) – $149,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $559,500