UFC 264 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The night didn’t go as planned for Conor McGregor, but at least he made bank.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 20,062

Gate: $16,760,000

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Conor McGregor: $5,011,000 ($5,000,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Poirier: $1,021,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley: $221,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $216,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Tavares: $192,000 ($88,000 to show, $88,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Condit: $171,000 ($150,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stephen Thompson: $156,000 ($140,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa: $149,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $106,000 ($100,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dricus du Plessis: $103,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 to show, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kris Moutinho: $89,000 ($10,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Irene Aldana: $77,400 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $12,600 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omari Akhmedov: $76,000 ($65,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $68,000 ($57,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yana Kunitskaya: $62,600 ($44,000 to show, $12,600 from Aldana for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye: $62,000 ($51,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ilia Topuria: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Hall: $41,500 ($37,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jerome Rivera: $14,500 ($10,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)