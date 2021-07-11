By Jeff Fox | July 11, 2021 12:00 am

Yana Kunitskaya Career Earnings

(UFC & partial Invicta FC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Invicta FC 25 – Aug 31/17 – W (Pa’aluhi) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – L (Cyborg) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Lansberg) – $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – W (Reneau) – $57,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – L (Ladd) – $44,000 ($40,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – W (Stoliarenko) – $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20/21 – W (Vieira) – $96,200 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $7,200 from Vieira for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – L (Aldana) – $62,600 ($44,000 to show, $12,600 from Aldana for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $537,800