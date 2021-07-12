Fight of the Day: Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali

Date: December 2, 2017
Card:
Championship(s): WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship (Cotto)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
Date: December 2, 2017
Card:
Championship(s): WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship (Cotto)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Gilbert Burns +130 over Stephen (…)
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises July 17, 2021 UFC APEX Las Vegas, Nevada UFC Fight (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
It’s officially the All-Star Break so we’re going to do something a bit different for Minor League Mondays this week. The first order of (…)
This preview is dedicated to my friend and classmate, Aaron DuRose who passed away this year. Aaron was a superhero of (…)
The Packers will open training camp later this month in preparation for the 2021 NFL season. This is the first in a series of in-depth (…)
Congratulations to Fraser for winning our UFC 264 Pick ‘Em Contest via (…)
The perspective surrounding the pending trade deadline, really from all corners, is that this trade deadline is going to blow whichever (…)
New York-The big consequence of Tuesday night’s rainout for the New York Mets was the lost opportunity to get another (…)
The first half has been full of doubleheaders for the New York Mets (47-38), who have already played ten of them thanks to a litany of (…)