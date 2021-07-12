Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty win Wimbledon

The number one seeds in the men’s and women’s singles draw won the Wimbledon tournament this past weekend. Novak Djokovic of Serbia, beat the seventh seed, Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the men’s final on Sunday, while Ashleigh Barty of Australia beat the eighth seed, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic (the former women’s world number one) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the women’s final on Saturday.

This was the first time since 2015 that the number one seeds at Wimbledon won the men’s and women’s singles draws in the same year. That year Serena Willams of the United States won the women’s singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Garbine Muguruza of Spain, while Djokovic won the men’s singles title with a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 win over Roger Federer of Switzerland.

However, what Djokovic was able to accomplish with his win over Berrettini was monumental. That is because he won his 20th grand slam title, which ties him with Rafael Nadal and Federer for the most grand slam titles ever. What separates Djokovic’s accomplishment from Nadal and Federer is the fact he has won each major at least twice. Nadal has only won the Australian Open once, while Federer has only won the French Open once.

Now, Djokovic is only one grand slam tournament win away from winning all four majors in the same year. No male tennis player has accomplished that feat since Australian Rod Laver did that in 1969.

In Djokovic’s win over Berrettini, Djokovic was able to break Berrettini six times. Berrettini also had some key double faults along the way which helped Djokovic win games.

Meanwhile, this was Barty’s second Wimbledon title. Her first came in 2019 at the French Open, where she beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3. Barty also becomes the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title since 1980 when Evonne Goolagong Cawley was victorious.