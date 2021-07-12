BREAKING: Oilers Set To Acquire Duncan Keith

The Edmonton Oilers are set to acquire defenseman Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Darren Dreger were first to report on Monday that the sides had made progress and were closing in on a deal.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that the Oilers will be sending defenseman Caleb Jones and a draft pick to Chicago for Keith. The pick will be a third rounder, per John Shannon.

The deal has yet to be announced, and Seravalli indicates that details are still being ironed out. However, against the odds, the Blackhawks will not retain any salary in the trade. Edmonton is taking the full contract.

Stay tuned as more details become available.