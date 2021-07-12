The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Gilbert Burns +130 over Stephen Thompson
Notable New Champions:
- WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Champion: William Zepeda
- WBO World Female Junior Flyweight Champion: Seneisa Estrada
- WBO European Junior Lightweight Champion: Sultan Zaurbek
- Interim WBC World Lightweight Champion: Joseph Diaz
- WBO NABO Featherweight Champion: Bryan Chevalier
Going Forward:
- The Circus Rolls On: Amongst rumors that Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III will get postponed because of an alleged COVID outbreak in Fury’s camp, then apparently a denial, and now, finally, yes, confirmation that Tyson Fury has COVID and their bout will be pushed back.
- Welp, Let’s Run it Back: Well, we got ourselves a screwy ending to Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier‘s third offering, with McGregor having a Weidman-esque leg and ankle turn to end their bout prematurely. If there’s money in McGregor-Poirier IV, and let’s be honest, there probably will be, we’ll see it on the horizon.
- Zurdo’s Time: After being a champion at super middleweight for two years, Gilberto Ramirez moved to light heavyweight, and had a couple of fights to test the waters. On Friday, he faced his toughest test at 175lbs in veteran Sullivan Barrera, which Ramirez passed easily. He put Barrera on his wallet three times en route to a fourth-round TKO. Afterwards, he called out Dmitry Bivol for a crack at his WBA title at light heavyweight.