Tips for Learning How to Play Golf

Many people may think golfing may be easy, and all they have to do is to hit softer or harder to properly aim in hitting the ball into the hole. However, there are certain techniques that you must learn to play golf. Reputable golf lessons, such as those from Bird Golf School, can take you step-by-step in learning the art and science of this worthy game.

Tips for Learning Golf

Other than that, there are tips you can use to learn how to golf. The following includes those tips:

1. Important Things to know About Clubs

One thing to know is that you only need a few golf clubs. Secondly, the clubs should have a loft of 54 to 56 degrees, or an “S” on the sole and supplement those with an 8-iron, 6-iron, and a hybrid or fairway wood with 18 to 21 degrees of loft.

2. Using Clubs made for Beginners

The loftier the club is, the better it is for beginners. The extra loft is typically easier to use to reduce sidespin, so the shots will fly straighter and will make the ball go up in the air.

3. Choosing the Right Ball

Purchase balls on a sliding scale according to balls you lose in one round.

4. Take Lessons as Soon as Possible

These tips are mainly essentials. However, more essentials and tricks of the trade can be easily learned from top-notch golf lessons. For instance, you can develop a range routine by beginning to hit short irons or one of your wedges for warming up with half-swings. Then, you can increase the speed and length of your swings and proceed on to middle irons. The next steps include working up to the driver, hitting some balls with the driver, and so forth.

5. Learning Short Shots

Approximately 50% of your strokes will be within 50 yards of the green. So, you should use your putter and wedges during half of your practice time.

6. Go Back to Basics When in Doubt

It is important to know when to pitch and when to chip. You will hit either a pitch or a chip when you have a short shot to the green. When you use a chip, the shot will stay low and run on the ground. When you use a pitch, the shot will be higher and will not roll as much.

Conclusion

Using the tips above will give you a good start in learning most of the basics. Then, when you start obtaining high-quality golf lessons, you will be on your way to becoming a decent, immediate learner of golf and perhaps eventually become like a pro in playing golf.