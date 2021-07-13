Fight of the Day: Robbie Lawler vs. Scott Smith II

Date: July 26, 2008
Card: EliteXC: Unfinished Business
Championship(s): EliteXC Middleweight Championship
Venue: Stockton Arena
Location: Stockton, California
Date: July 26, 2008
Card: EliteXC: Unfinished Business
Championship(s): EliteXC Middleweight Championship
Venue: Stockton Arena
Location: Stockton, California
On occasional mornings, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s (…)
1. Gilberto Ramirez: After being a champion at super middleweight for two years, Zurdo moved to light heavyweight, (…)
The Packers will open training camp in a few weeks in preparation for the 2021 NFL season. This is the next in a series of in-depth articles (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kevin Martinez. The Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the (…)
Which fighter has earned the most money over the course of their UFC career? We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer for you. (…)
Denver-Most people were expecting the Home Run Derby at Coors Field to be Shohei Ohtani’s coming-out party. The real star (…)
MLB All-Star Game 2021 Live Stream Reddit Channels: This article will guide to watch MLB All-Star Game from any Country in HD quality. MLB (…)
Many people may think golfing may be easy, and all they have to do is to hit softer or harder to properly aim in hitting the ball into the (…)
In the world of poker, it’s safe to say that there truly isn’t a shortage of great names. The excitement has spread like wildfire and (…)
Where there is smoke, there is fire. When it came to Duncan Keith and the Edmonton Oilers, it seemed like an inevitability from the moment (…)