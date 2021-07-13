Fighters of the Week

1. Gilberto Ramirez: After being a champion at super middleweight for two years, Zurdo moved to light heavyweight, and had a couple of fights to test the waters. On Friday, he faced his toughest test at 175lbs in veteran Sullivan Barrera, which Ramirez passed easily. He put Barrera on his wallet three times en route to a fourth-round TKO. Afterwards, he called out Dmitry Bivol for a crack at his WBA title at light heavyweight.

2. Seneisa Estrada: In her last two fights, she’s won two world championships. In March, she defeated Anabel Ortiz to win the WBA World Minimumweight championship, and on Friday, she defeated longtime champion Tenkai Tsunami by decision to claim the WBO World Junior Flyweight championship.

3. Joseph Diaz: A bout with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney fixes to be on deck for Diaz, who made his lightweight debut and captured the interim WBC title with a 12-round decision win over Javier Fortuna.

4. Gilbert Burns: In the biggest upset of the weekend, Burns bested fellow welterweight championship contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to stay alive in the UFC welterweight hunt in the co-main event of UFC 264.

5. Naoko Fujioka: Made her third defense of her WBA Flyweight championship, edging Sulem Urbina Ochoa by a majority decision on Golden Boy’s DAZN card.

6. Junny Ocasio: Still the Fight To Win No-Gi bantamweight champion after a unanimous decision win over Carlos Oliveira.

7. Tursynbay Kulakhmet: The decorated amateur defeated Aleksei Evchenko in the main event of Saturday’s ESPN+ MTK card from Kazakhstan.

8. Anderson Munis: Won Big Deal Pro’s one-night, eight-man heavyweight grand prix, besting Erberth Santos in the final.

9. Tai Tuivasa: Novice mistake from Greg Hardy. He had Tuivasa rocked, and got overexcited and ran in with his hands down, a mistake that Tai was more than happy to capitalize on, starching the former defensive end for the win and a couple shoeys.

10. Leandro Lo: Is the new Big Deal Pro Superfight champion, defeating Henrique Ceconi, and will be a defending champion at Big Deal Pro’s next event.

11. Sultan Zaurbek: In the co-main of MTK’s ESPN+ card, Zaurbek decisioned Ronnie Clark for the vacant secondary WBO strap at junior lightweight.

12. Dominik Santl: Earned a decision win over Ali El Ameri in the main event of Enfusion 101.

13. Samir Chantre: In the co-main of Fight To Win 176, Chantre edged Orlando Castillo by split-decision.

14. Dricus du Plessis: $75,000 richer after earning a Performance of the Night bonus after his knockout of Trevin Giles at UFC 264.

15. Irene Aldana: Made quick work of Yana Kunitskaya on the UFC 264 weight-ins, but she falls a few places for missing weight by three pounds.