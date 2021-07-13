Your Guide to Bankroll Management in Online Sports Betting

Online sports have revolutionized the betting industry in recent years. But with a greater range of sports to wager on than ever before, it can be difficult to know where to start and easy to get caught up in the excitement of it all. Money management, in particular, should be a fundamental consideration for anyone engaging in online sports betting. Continue reading to familiarize yourself with the key steps involved in responsible bankroll management.

Track your bets

Tracking your bets is the process of keeping a note of the fine details of each and every bet including the date, who or what you are betting on, the spread, total, and line, the number of units in play and the number of units won or lost. You can track your bets as lightly or as thoroughly as you wish. By building an extensive database of your bets, you can pinpoint exactly how and where you are winning and losing. This can help identify whether you should stop betting on a particular team or if you’re finding greater success in betting on fan favorites as opposed to underdogs.

Limit chasing losses

Good bankroll management can prevent you from chasing losses during a bad run. Even the most experienced sports bettors can experience a losing streak from time to time. Don’t be tempted to make up for your loss with a greater score. Your odds will remain unchanged and you are just as likely to lose the next game whilst sports betting at Casumo or a similar sports betting website. Chasing losses is one of the biggest mistakes you can make during online sports betting. By resisting temptation, you can prevent yourself from digging an even bigger hole and being left out of pocket.

Bankroll strategy

In order to manage your bankroll effectively, you must employ a bankroll strategy. There are several different strategies to consider with their own set of strengths and weaknesses. A fixed unit model, for example, is the simplest to follow. You assign a unit amount with every wager that follows sticking to the same amount. A percentage model, on the other hand, is similar to a fixed unit model but takes a percentage of the player’s bankroll as it stands. A potential return model focuses on the odds with the aim of winning one unit per bet. Finally, a confidence model offers greater flexibility by risking multiple units and provides far greater winning potential. By tracking your bets and limiting chasing losses, you can weigh up the pros and cons of each bankroll strategy and find the right one for you and your sports betting needs and requirements.

Bankroll management is a key factor in online sports betting. By tracking your bets, limiting chasing losses, and employing a bankroll strategy, you can effectively manage your bankroll and maximise your playing potential. Mishandling your bankroll can cost you time as well as money in trying to make up for lost time and recover lost funds.