Esports Move to a Mobile Phone Experience

The days where phones were used for phone calls and messages only are way behind us. With the 5G and the latest technology trends, there is nearly nothing that people can’t do simply by accessing their phones. From booking a plane ticket, shopping for clothes online, ordering groceries through an app, and now even gaming. This new method of entertaining has become quite popular among gamers given that they can access high-end games at a very high-quality resolution. Not only are the graphics improved, but the entire atmosphere of an online game has become spectacular.

One of the most popular updates in the technology world has been the integration of eSports into a mobile platform. Before people had the opportunity to play virtually through a console, or even through a computer, but technology has made these online games more accessible for players to play at all times and from wherever they are. Now players can access even the most popular games such as Fortnite, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, among others. Stop searching for different entertainment platforms and just play it here.

Mobile eSports are nothing like the games people used to play before on their phones. Nevertheless, vintage games are also making a comeback with newer and improved graphics. Gamers are thrilled to have the opportunity to relive older games experiences such as the ones that were played in an arcade, and now they can do it through their smartphones. Now, with the inclusion of eSports into mobile platforms the entire virtual gaming experience has changed. Gamers can start to forget about what the newest console is for gaming, given that they are already going to have the latest gaming trends in their phones.

Today, research shows that over three billion people have smartphones, which only demonstrates the integration and growth of technology in society. The convenience of having everything in the palm of the user’s hand only enhances the overall experience given that it makes the eSports platform more accessible, and fun to use whenever the user wants to find entertainment.

Compared to gaming consoles, mobile gaming has increased in popularity given that people can take the games everywhere with them, as well as use the mobile device for different things aside from gaming. It goes without a doubt that having the opportunity to access different games is one of the most acclaimed advantages. Users want to be able to play whatever, whenever, from wherever, and the mobile experience has granted them this, and much more.

The eSports gaming growth has been incredibly fast, not only do the games provide the user the same experience that they would have as playing on a regular console, but also, the games are customized and continuously updated to fit the players’ expectations. Even the latest online games, such as Fortnite, can be found in the Apple App Store and have even generated over $1 billion in sales only through mobile phones.

These versions of the actual game have been customized to fit the smaller screen displays of a phone and allow the user to play for a longer time. Mobile gaming has been designed to appeal to a more diverse audience and it has been designed for players to access the platform worldwide. Now, users have been preferring the commodity of playing on their phones rather than on any other device given that they can carry with them eSport games everywhere that they go. Now, just in the same way that consoles are updating their graphics and their game experiences, they are doing the same thing for mobile games given that the popularity of this method only continues to increase.