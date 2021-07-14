NBA rumors: Multiple teams are interested in trading for Ben Simmons

As we get closer to the NBA offseason, the trade rumors will continue to heat up around Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons.

Over the last few weeks, it’s been reported that both the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed interest in acquiring the young point guard from the Sixers.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas mentioned that the Sixers have fielded calls for Simmons but will only trade him for an All-Star caliber player in return. Philadelphia reportedly turned down a deal from the Pacers, which included Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick.

However, those are not the only two teams interested in the first-team All-Defensive player. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter on Tuesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors have all expressed interest in Simmons.

All three teams are intriguing spots for Simmons, and the possibilities are endless for what Sixers could get in return. But we learned on Wednesday about one player who would not be a part of any trade. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported that the Kings are highly unlikely to trade point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Anderson adds that Sacramento would have to send a minimum of three first-round picks, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, in a potential trade for Simmons. This was according to a league source. But another league source said that Philadelphia would not be interested in a deal with the Kings unless Fox or rookie point guard Tyrese Haliburton were added.

The Sixers could use Hield, who is still under contract and would be a solid replacement for Danny Green. Green is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the offseason begins. This season with the Kings, Hield averaged 16.6 points per game and shot 39.1% from three-point range on 10.2 attempts per game.

Nevertheless, if the Sixers cannot get either Fox or Haliburton in return for Simmons, it might not be worth doing a deal at all with Sacramento. Adding a player like Fox or Haliburton would give the Sixers a solid starting point guard with Tyrese Maxey as the backup.