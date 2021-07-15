Gianluigi Donnarumma signs with Paris Saint-Germain

The player of the tournament of Euro 2021 will now be with Paris Saint-Germain. On Thursday, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Castellammare di Stabia, Italy signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain worth 60 million euros according to the Associated Press.

Donnarumma made soccer headlines this past weekend when he was instrumental in Italy winning their second Euro title of all-time, in a 2-1 Italy win over England. Italy’s only other Euro title came in 1968 when they beat Yugoslavia 2-0.

On Sunday from Wembley Stadium in London, Donnarumma gave up the earliest goal in European Championship Final history when he was beaten by English defender Luke Shaw, who scored in the second minute. However, thereafter, Donnarumma was steady throughout regulation, the period of extra time, and the extra time of extra time. He saw his teammate Leonardo Bonucci tie the game at one goal apiece in the 67th minute, and then was better than English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on penalty kicks. Donnarumma made key saves off of Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. The fact that England did not go with their top midfielder Raheem Sterling in the penalty kicks portion of the game will be questioned for decades to come.

Donnarumma also made European football history by becoming the first goalkeeper to ever be named the European Championship best player. Over the past month in Europe, he gave up four goals in seven games. Statistically, he might have been behind Pickford. The Englishman had a goals against average of 0.26, and a save percentage of .882. Donnarumma, meanwhile had a goals against average of 0.50, and a save percentage of .750. However, there is no doubt Donnarumma received the award for coming up big when he was needed the most.

Donnarumma is now playing professionally in France after playing the last seven years at the professional level for AC Milan. While with Milan, he won the Supercoppa Italiana in 2016.