How to Start Playing Golf: A Guide

Golf is a little intimidating when you first think of playing it. You think of well-dressed professionals, business people on their days off, and the well-manicured runs of the fairway and green.

Those things are all just flashy adornments on what is a very fun and enjoyable activity. You can think of golf as an everyman’s sport just like football or baseball.

If you’re curious about playing golf, there’s nothing stopping you from hitting the course and trying it out!

We’re going to discuss some ideas for learning golf for beginners today, giving you a little insight into where you can start. Let’s take a look.

Playing Golf for Beginners

First things first, you have to get yourself a couple of clubs. You don’t need to have every single club when you’re just starting out, though.

In fact, it might be a good idea to just have a few essential clubs that you get good with. There are a few kinds of clubs.

There’s a putter, wedges, irons, woods, and a driver. The difference in numbers on the club refers to the angle of the clubface. The higher the number, the more of an angle the clubface sits at in relation to the ball.

The higher numbers will cause the ball to pop up more, while the lower numbers will drive the ball straighter and farther. An average course is playable with a 7 iron, pitching wedge, and a putter.

It will be nice to have a driver or a wood at some point, too, so that you can start getting the ball further and reducing your score. You can find a lot of information on local courses and strategies at GolfDay.

Improving Your Skills

You’d be surprised at how fast you can get to a point where you’re able to get the ball into the hole with a relatively low score on some holes.

That’s when it starts to get fun. You just have to take some time to go to the driving range and figure out how you swing your clubs. You might not have the prettiest swing at first, but you can definitely get to a point where you’re hitting the ball a reasonable distance.

Then you can get out on the course and find out whether you want to invest in some lessons and better clubs. If you’re struggling to find your way at first, there’s no harm in watching some instructional videos to see what a good swing should look like.

Further, just watch a lot of professional golf. Seeing the swing of professionals allows us to internalize those mechanics and try to replicate them on the course.

Want to Learn More About Golfing?

Exploring different golf courses and learning golf can be a lifelong hobby. There’s a reason that so many people love golf, and it could become evident to you if you get out there and give it a shot.

We’ve got more information for you if you want to start playing golf. Explore our site for more of the insight you need into golfing, health, wellness, and more.