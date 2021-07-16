UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jul 16/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|737
|2
|2
|6
|Derek Brunson
|377
|3
|4
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|330
|4
|5
|9
|Uriah Hall
|299
|5
|3
|5
|Marvin Vettori
|282
|6
|6
|4
|Jared Cannonier
|279
|7
|12
|13
|Brad Tavares
|257
|8
|7
|12
|Sean Strickland
|243
|9
|8
|3
|Paulo Costa
|232.5
|10
|9
|7
|Jack Hermansson
|225.5
|11
|10
|8
|Darren Till
|210
|12
|13
|14
|Chris Weidman
|172
|13
|14
|Brendan Allen
|170
|14
|16
|11
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|154.5
|15
|17
|Ian Heinisch
|137
|16
|18
|Andre Muniz
|130
|17
|45
|Dricus du Plessis
|128
|18
|20
|Anthony Hernandez
|120
|19
|15
|Trevin Giles
|119.5
|20
|21
|Makhmud Muradov
|115
|21
|19
|10
|Kelvin Gastelum
|112
|22
|22
|Gerald Meerschaert
|105.5
|23
|23
|15
|Kevin Holland
|104
|24
|24
|Joaquin Buckley
|102
|25
|25
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|100
|26
|26
|Punahele Soriano
|96
|27
|27
|Zak Cummings
|95.5
|28
|28
|Tom Breese
|95
|29
|29
|Alessio Di Chirico
|82
|30
|30
|Phil Hawes
|78
|31
|31
|Karl Roberson
|68
|32
|32
|Rodolfo Vieira
|66
|33
|33
|Andrew Sanchez
|60
|33
|34
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|60
|35
|36
|Julian Marquez
|54
|36
|35
|Krzysztof Jotko
|49
|37
|38
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|42
|38
|39
|Jun Yong Park
|37
|39
|40
|Jordan Wright
|36
|40
|42
|Roman Dolidze
|31
|41
|37
|Laureano Staropoli
|29
|42
|41
|Sam Alvey
|28.5
|43
|43
|Jack Marshman
|25.5
|44
|NR
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|20
|44
|45
|Jacob Malkoun
|20
|46
|47
|Deron Winn
|15
|47
|48
|Andreas Michailidis
|10
|47
|NR
|Gregory Rodrigues
|10
|47
|48
|Maki Pitolo
|10
|47
|48
|Shamil Gamzatov
|10
|51
|51
|Abu Azaitar
|9
|51
|51
|Kyle Daukaus
|9
|51
|51
|Nassourdine Imavov
|9
|54
|51
|Dusko Todorovic
|8
|54
|51
|Wellington Turman
|8
|56
|57
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|56
|57
|Antonio Arroyo
|0
|56
|57
|Antonio Braga Neto
|0
|56
|57
|Charlie Ontiveros
|0
|56
|57
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|56
|57
|Hu Yaozong
|0
|56
|57
|Jamie Pickett
|0
Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)