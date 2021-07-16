MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jul 16/21

July 16, 2021

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Brad Tavares punches Caio Magalhaes during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737
2 2 6 Derek Brunson 377
3 4 2 Robert Whittaker 330
4 5 9 Uriah Hall 299
5 3 5 Marvin Vettori 282
6 6 4 Jared Cannonier 279
7 12 13 Brad Tavares 257
8 7 12 Sean Strickland 243
9 8 3 Paulo Costa 232.5
10 9 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5
11 10 8 Darren Till 210
12 13 14 Chris Weidman 172
13 14 Brendan Allen 170
14 16 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 154.5
15 17 Ian Heinisch 137
16 18 Andre Muniz 130
17 45 Dricus du Plessis 128
18 20 Anthony Hernandez 120
19 15 Trevin Giles 119.5
20 21 Makhmud Muradov 115
21 19 10 Kelvin Gastelum 112
22 22 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5
23 23 15 Kevin Holland 104
24 24 Joaquin Buckley 102
25 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 100
26 26 Punahele Soriano 96
27 27 Zak Cummings 95.5
28 28 Tom Breese 95
29 29 Alessio Di Chirico 82
30 30 Phil Hawes 78
31 31 Karl Roberson 68
32 32 Rodolfo Vieira 66
33 33 Andrew Sanchez 60
33 34 Marc-Andre Barriault 60
35 36 Julian Marquez 54
36 35 Krzysztof Jotko 49
37 38 Dalcha Lungiambula 42
38 39 Jun Yong Park 37
39 40 Jordan Wright 36
40 42 Roman Dolidze 31
41 37 Laureano Staropoli 29
42 41 Sam Alvey 28.5
43 43 Jack Marshman 25.5
44 NR Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 20
44 45 Jacob Malkoun 20
46 47 Deron Winn 15
47 48 Andreas Michailidis 10
47 NR Gregory Rodrigues 10
47 48 Maki Pitolo 10
47 48 Shamil Gamzatov 10
51 51 Abu Azaitar 9
51 51 Kyle Daukaus 9
51 51 Nassourdine Imavov 9
54 51 Dusko Todorovic 8
54 51 Wellington Turman 8
56 57 Alen Amedovski 0
56 57 Antonio Arroyo 0
56 57 Antonio Braga Neto 0
56 57 Charlie Ontiveros 0
56 57 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
56 57 Hu Yaozong 0
56 57 Jamie Pickett 0

