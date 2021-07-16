Will Tom Brady be the NFL’s MVP in 2021?

The ageless wonder, Tom Brady, will be 44 before the 2021 NFL season commences and unless you have been living in a lunar cave for the past 20-plus years then you understand we are talking about an NFL quarterback and not an NFL broadcaster. All Brady did last season was lead his brand-new team, the Tampa Bay Bucs, to a Super Bowl title after fleeing the only NFL home he knew located in, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and terminating his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots.

But everything is all shiny and new this year and Tom Terrific is another year older than he was last year. Can he continue to defy the laws of time and space by playing at an elite level and perhaps, capturing his eighth Super Bowl ring to go along with his fourth MVP Award?

At this point, Brady has achieved more than anyone in the history of the sport and anything he does beyond this point is just the cherry on top of the cherry on top of the sundae. There is no longer any debate, he is the GOAT, and that’s that. But can he win another MVP this season? Let’s talk about that.

What are the Odds?

Not only are the Tampa Bay Bucs the favorites to win the Super Bowl and repeat as champions but the middle-aged man under center is also one of the favorites to claim the NFL MVP Trophy this year. The NFL odds at many of the best online sportsbooks are revealing Patrick Mahomes (+350), Josh Allen (+900), Matthew Stafford (+1200), and the old man himself, Tom Brady (+1400) as the favorites.

But if you think about it, last season Brady tossed over 4600 yards and 40 touchdowns on a new team in which he was unable to become acclimated in the offseason due to Covid restrictions. He did all of this on the fly and the only two players with which he was familiar was a tight end in Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to catch passes from his old pal and a mercurial wideout in Antonio Brown who had worn out his welcome in more than one NFL location.

This year he knows the offensive schemes, is familiar with his teammates as well as his coaches, and could be in for an absolutely jaw-dropping season assuming he stays healthy and delays Father Time’s inevitable victory for one more season. And let’s not dismiss the notion of the addition of Giovani Bernard to this offense in the offseason. He is a bona fide pass-catching running back, something Brady was accustomed to in New England with James White but was without last season. That will add an extra weapon to TB12’s arsenal.



What Are They Saying?

Tom Brady may not have won the MVP Award last season, Aaron Rodgers did, but he recently copped another trophy that might lack the prestige but not the panache of the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, the ESPY for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports. If Brady can do what he did last season, then he could very well cop his fourth MVP Award based on the fact that he is 44 and a defending Super Bowl champion.

Before Brady, the consensus GOAT was former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Joe Montana, but he is clearly not holding fast to that title any longer. Earlier this season he said this about TB12.

“I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago,” Montana said on ESPN’s “First Take”. “He’s had a tremendous career, he’s fun to watch. Everybody always contests over that, but I think if you look at what Tom has been able to accomplish in his time that he’s played, I think it puts him definitely up there at the top of the list.

“There’s a lot of great guys, as I said, before me, you go back to Otto Graham, who won 10 or 11 championships. It’s hard to compare them, but if you’re looking at it, yeah, definitely Tom at that point.”

The man that made Montana look so good winning those championships back in the ’80s, Jerry Rice, had also been bandied about in the Greatest of All Time conversation. But as a wide receiver playing with a legend like Montana, even he freely admits there is, nor has there ever been, anyone like Tom Brady.

“I don’t have seven Super Bowl rings, but I think I played in an era when football was more of a contact sport. You’re seeing a lot of that now: players are protected,” Rice said. “When you have seven rings, you’re doing something right. I think with Brady, he still wants to play. He said something about playing until he’s 45. I think he can do it now in this league because players are so much more protected. So, yeah, he can have that GOAT status. I never wanted that status anyway.”

So can Tom Brady, at age 44, win another MVP Award this season? Let’s just say it is more likely than it was him winning a Super Bowl title last year with a host of new teammates he had never played with before. And if he does win another Super Bowl and another MVP in the same season, he could be motivated to go out on top and that would be the perfect ending to a legendary career.