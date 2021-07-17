Diamondbacks trade catcher Stephen Vogt to the Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded catcher Stephen Vogt to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday for minor league first baseman Mason Berne according to CBS Sports. The Braves will be Vogt’s sixth Major League Baseball team. In addition to the Diamondbacks, Vogt has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Francisco Giants.

So far in 2021, Vogt is batting .212 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 132 at bats and 151 plate appearances, he has scored 17 runs, and has 28 hits, six doubles, one triple, 18 walks, a .307 on base percentage, a .386 slugging percentage, and one sacrifice fly.

Twice this season, Vogt has had a multi-hit game with a home run. He accomplished the feat the first time in a 10-8 Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies on April 6, and then did it again on June 11, in a 7-4 Diamondbacks loss to the reigning World Series champions, Los Angeles Dodgers.

While with the Athletics in 2015 and 2016, Vogt was an American League All-Star. In 2015, Vogt batted .261 with 18 home runs, 71 runs batted in, 58 runs scored, 116 hits, 21 doubles, three triples, 56 walks, 197 total bases, eight sacrifice flies, an on-base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .443. That season he had career highs in runs scored, triples, home runs, runs batted in, walks, on-base percentage, and sacrifice flies. In 2016, Vogt batted .251 with 14 home runs, 56 runs batted in, 54 runs, 123 hits, 30 doubles, two triples, 35 walks, a .305 on base percentage, a .406 slugging percentage, 199 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. He had career highs in 2016 in hits, doubles, and total bases.

The Braves were in need of a catcher with Travis D’Arnaud of Long Beach, CA out with a torn ligament in his thumb. D’Arnaud suffered the injury in May and is not set to return until August some time. The Braves have been absolutely decimated with injuries this season. Other Braves out with ailments include starting pitcher Mike Soroka and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.