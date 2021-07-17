Ravens fans hungry for local contact with training camp

Ever since the Ravens (and the NFL as a whole) went for behind-closed-doors training camps at team facilities, there has been a level of frustration among Baltimore-area fans who used to love to spend summer days at Westminster, Maryland with the team.

At least the Ravens are trying to get a few more fans involved again.

Parking passes for the 12 free/open training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills were all claimed in less than 10 minutes Thursday morning.

The Ravens’ 2021 training camp has the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day. The online reservation was available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested.

“We are very excited about our fans’ enthusiasm for the release of training camp passes this morning,” said Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs.