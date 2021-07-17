Red Wings acquire Nick Leddy from the Islanders for Richard Panik

The Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders were involved in a trade on Friday. The Islanders traded defenseman Nick Leddy of Eden Prairie, MN to the Red Wings for winger Richard Panik of Martin, Slovakia and a second round draft pick in the 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft according to TSN. The Islanders will be receiving the 52nd overall pick in next week’s NHL Entry Draft.

Leddy will be joining his third NHL franchise. He has previously played four seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, and seven seasons with the Islanders.

In 2020-21, Leddy had two goals and 29 assists for 31 points with the Islanders. He was a -3 with eight penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 79 shots on goal, 54 blocked shots, 58 hits, six takeaways and 32 giveaways. Leddy’s game-winning goal came in a 1-0 Islanders win over the Philadelphia Flyers on April 18.

In the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Leddy had six assists in 19 games. While with the Blackhawks, Leddy won a Stanley Cup in 2013. That year he had two assists in 23 postseason games.

Panik, who is very versatile as he can play left and right wing, will be joining his seventh NHL team. In addition to the Red Wings, he has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, and the Washington Capitals.

This is the second time in 2021 that Panik was traded. On April 12, he was moved from the Washington Capitals to the Detroit Red Wings with a first round draft pick in 2021, a second round draft pick in 2022 and Jakub Vrana for Anthony Mantha. At the time, Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman received high praise for the deal.

In 2020-21, Panik had four goals and nine assists for 13 points. In 48 games, he was a -9 with 18 penalty minutes, one power-play goal, 59 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 70 hits, 16 takeaways, and 15 giveaways.